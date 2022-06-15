Once darling of UK right, Patel's future on line in asylum battle

LONDON (AFP) - By her own admission, Home Secretary Priti Patel's hard line on immigration would have stopped her own parents coming to Britain but it has made her a darling of the right.

However, she is now in danger of alienating her conservative base after her plan to deter illegal crossings of the Channel by sending asylum seekers to Rwanda ran aground.

Patel insisted she would "not be deterred" after it emerged that all the migrants due to be sent on the first plane to Rwanda were removed on Tuesday (June 14) night following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

Failure to solve the highly contentious issue, at a time when migrant crossing numbers are reaching record highs, will ramp up the pressure from all sides.

Patel is already reeling from her performance over Ukrainian asylum seekers, which led to Prime Minister Boris Johnson side-stepping her and appointing a new refugees minister.

It all amounts to a decline of fortunes for Patel, 50, who has survived one sacking from government and a damning internal report into her alleged bullying of civil servants.

Fleeing persecution

A free marketeer and ardent backer of Brexit, Patel's tough stance on immigration has been a hallmark of her time in charge of the Home Office, despite her own family background.

When unveiling Britain's new "points-based" immigration model on its exit from the European Union, Patel conceded on LBC radio in February 2020 that the system would have kept out people like her parents.

They are Gujarati Indians from Uganda who fled to Britain in the 1960s and set up a chain of newspaper shops, shortly before dictator Idi Amin expelled Asians from the East African country.

Her political heroine Margaret Thatcher was the daughter of a greengrocer, and Patel says she shares the former Tory prime minister's devotion to small business, hard work and frugality.

"Coming from a country where you're persecuted means that you want to work hard and to contribute to the society where you end up," she said in a 2012 interview.

Patel said her family's Hindu values coupled with her experiences of racist abuse while growing up in Watford, north of London, fuelled her determination to succeed.

After attending university, Patel headed the press office for the short-lived anti-EU Referendum Party in the 1997 general election, before joining the Conservative leadership's media operation.

She left in 2000 to work in public and corporate relations, including for drinks multinational Diageo.