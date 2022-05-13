Oil depot, military office targeted in Moldova's separatist region

CHISINAU (AFP) - Authorities in Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria said on Friday (May 13) two attempted attacks were carried out on infrastructure in the regional capital Tiraspol.

The incidents come after a string of attacks were reported in the separatist region, with fears mounting of a spillover from the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

"At around 4.15am in the morning, a car stopped near an oil depot of one enterprise, from which an unidentified man got out, threw a Molotov cocktail towards the building and fled," the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed republic said in a statement.

It said that some grass caught fire, but was "quickly" extinguished.

Around 30 minutes later, "two Molotov cocktails were thrown" at a conscription office in central Tiraspol.

"One bounced off onto the sidewalk, the other got stuck in window grates. The fire was promptly extinguished by security," the ministry said.

The self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria bordering Ukraine seceded from Moldova in 1992 after a brief war with Chisinau.

Around 1,500 Russian soldiers have been based there ever since.

Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said the Kremlin's military campaign - launched on Feb 24 - aimed to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Transnistria.

Kyiv has accused Russia of wanting to destabilise the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.