'No choice': Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

WARSAW (AFP) - Some residents of the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol who managed to escape are saying they were given no choice but to travel to Russia in what the Kyiv government regards as "deportations".

After spending weeks in a Mariupol basement and following the death of her father, who was killed in a rocket attack, Tetiana decided to leave her city to try to save her nine-year-old daughter.

With no mobile network or any possibility of communicating, she took advantage of a lull in the shelling to go to an assembly point arranged by pro-Russian authorities to find out about ways out.

There, she was told going to Russia was the only option.

"We were in shock. We did not want to go to Russia," the 38-year-old accountant said on the phone from Riga in Latvia, where she has since sought refuge with her family.

"How can you go to a country that wants to kill you?"

For several weeks, Ukrainian authorities have been accusing Moscow of "illegally transferring" more than a million Ukrainians to Russia or to the parts of Ukraine currently controlled by Russian forces.

A Russian defence ministry official, Mikhail Mizintsev, confirmed the one million number but said the transfers of civilians was only being done to "evacuate" them away from "dangerous areas".

Some civilians have indeed been forced to go towards Russia because travel to Ukrainian-held areas was blocked by fighting.

Speaking to AFP after crossing from Russia into Estonia, Yelyzaveta, originally from Izyum, a city in the east currently held by Russian forces, said this was the case for her.

"It was impossible to go towards Ukraine," Tetiana, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

'You can't really say no'

Like Tetiana, two other families from Mariupol - where the Ukrainian government says 20,000 people were killed, said they too were forced to go to Russia.

Svitlana, an employee in a large industrial concern, also hid in a basement with her husband and parents in-law in Mariupol until some Russian soldiers ordered them to a part of the city fully in Russian hands.

"When an armed man tells you that, you can't really say no," said the 46-year-old, who has since been able to travel to Lviv in western Ukraine.