Civilians evacuated from Mariupol, Pelosi meets Ukraine's Zelensky

KYIV (REUTERS) - Around 100 civilians evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were due to arrive in a Ukrainian-held city on Monday (May 2), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

"For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire on this territory, and we managed to take out more than 100 civilians - women, children," Zelensky said in a nightly video address.

The first evacuees would arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, he said, after the UN confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said hundreds of civilians remain trapped in the steelworks, a vast Soviet-era complex with a network of bunkers and tunnels.

"The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe, because people are running out of water, food and medicine," Vereshchuk said on Telegram late on Sunday.

Footage from inside the steelworks showed members of the Azov regiment helping civilians though rubble and onto a bus.

One older evacuee accompanied by young children said survivors were fast running out of food.

"Children always wanted to eat. You know, adults can wait," she added.

More than 50 civilians arrived at a temporary accommodation centre in Russian-controlled territory on Sunday after escaping from Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.

The civilians came on buses in a convoy with UN and Russian military vehicles at the village of Bezimenne, around 30km east of Mariupol, where a row of light blue tents had been set up.

A plan to evacuate civilians from areas of the devastated city outside the steelworks had been postponed to Monday morning, Mariupol's city council said.

'Until victory'

Russia's military has turned its focus to Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of a war that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee the country.

With fighting stretching along a broad front in southern and eastern Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued US support for Ukraine "until victory is won" after she met Zelensky in an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

Footage posted by Zelensky on Twitter on Sunday showed him, flanked by an armed escort and dressed in military fatigues, greeting a US congressional delegation led by Pelosi outside his presidential office the previous day.

"We stand with Ukraine until victory is won. And we stand with our Nato allies in supporting Ukraine," Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24, said on Sunday at a press briefing in Poland.

Zelensky praised as substantive four hours of talks with Pelosi focused on US weapons deliveries, adding he was grateful to all of Ukraine's partners who visit Kyiv at such a difficult time.