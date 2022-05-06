New pipeline links Baltics to European gas network

JAUNIUNAI, LITHUANIA (AFP) - Poland and the Baltic states on Thursday (May 5) inaugurated a new gas pipeline that links the north-eastern European countries with the rest of the European Union, a crucial step towards reducing dependence on Russian gas.

The 508km pipeline linking Poland and Lithuania's gas networks will eventually be able to transport around 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year in either direction.

Thanks to existing links in the region, Latvia, Estonia and even Finland will also have access to the wider European gas pipeline network.

The EU's executive unveiled on Wednesday plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as part of a raft of new sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

If approved by member states, the oil ban would be the EU's toughest move yet against the Russian energy sector, which helps the Kremlin finance its war.

Last week, Russia's Gazprom halted deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria as it seeks to sow divisions between European nations that have imposed sanctions.

A cut off of Russian supplies threatens to cause shortages not only in those countries but potentially across Europe.

The growing number of interconnections between gas networks, however, means that European nations are better able to prevent Russia putting pressure on one country.

"Today, we are inaugurating our energy independence," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told a ceremony outside the capital Vilnius.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda added that the "interconnector is a response to blackmail" from Russia.

Poland has said it is ready to completely swear off Russian gas if necessary and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia announced at the end of last month that they were halting imports of Russian gas and would use their reserves.

All the nations are heavily dependent upon Russian gas imports.

The EU funded a large part of the 500 million euro (S$730 million) cost of the construction of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania pipeline.