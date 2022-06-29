Nato clinches Turkey deal to include Sweden and Finland in the alliance

LONDON - Leaders of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, have scored a major political success after Turkey - a long-standing Nato member - dropped its veto on the inclusion of Sweden and Finland into the organisation.

"I strongly welcome the constructive approach all three countries have shown during the negotiations," said Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Finnish and Swedish membership of Nato is good for Finland and Sweden, it is good for Nato, and it is good for European security," Mr Stoltenberg added at the end of intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations between leaders of the three countries on the margins of the alliance's summit in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

The agreement paves the way for a significant expansion of Nato's borders with Russia, precisely what Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to avoid when he ordered his invasion of Ukraine in February.

When Nato came about in 1949 at the start of the Cold War between the West and the then-Soviet Union, Sweden and Finland refused to join, albeit for different reasons.

The Finns, who during the first half of the past century repelled several Soviet invasions very similar to the one Ukraine faces today, considered that a policy of reassuring the Soviet Union of its good intentions offered a better way to guarantee their security.

And the Swedes, who avoided alliances since the 19th century and kept out of both world wars, decided that remaining non-aligned to any military pact was their best option.

Neither was neutral in the traditional sense of the term, and both Sweden and Finland were not slouches when it came to defence.

Their armed forces - although comparatively small - are among the best equipped in Europe, and their national mobilisation plans in case of war are the most sophisticated in Europe.

Yet despite their extensive military capabilities, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended their historical assumptions that they can handle Russia independently.

Thus, after decades during which the question of Nato membership remained an unmentionable political taboo, both countries applied to join the alliance in May.

There is a broad consensus that Sweden and Finland's entry will significantly boost the alliance's capabilities.