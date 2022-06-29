Nato clinches Turkey deal to include Sweden and Finland in the alliance

LONDON - Leaders of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, have scored a major political success after Turkey - a long-standing Nato member - dropped its veto on the inclusion of Sweden and Finland into the organisation.
"I strongly welcome the constructive approach all three countries have shown during the negotiations," said Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"Finnish and Swedish membership of Nato is good for Finland and Sweden, it is good for Nato, and it is good for European security," Mr Stoltenberg added at the end of intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations between leaders of the three countries on the margins of the alliance's summit in the Spanish capital of Madrid.
The agreement paves the way for a significant expansion of Nato's borders with Russia, precisely what Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to avoid when he ordered his invasion of Ukraine in February.
When Nato came about in 1949 at the start of the Cold War between the West and the then-Soviet Union, Sweden and Finland refused to join, albeit for different reasons.
The Finns, who during the first half of the past century repelled several Soviet invasions very similar to the one Ukraine faces today, considered that a policy of reassuring the Soviet Union of its good intentions offered a better way to guarantee their security.
And the Swedes, who avoided alliances since the 19th century and kept out of both world wars, decided that remaining non-aligned to any military pact was their best option.
Neither was neutral in the traditional sense of the term, and both Sweden and Finland were not slouches when it came to defence.
Their armed forces - although comparatively small - are among the best equipped in Europe, and their national mobilisation plans in case of war are the most sophisticated in Europe.
Yet despite their extensive military capabilities, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended their historical assumptions that they can handle Russia independently.
Thus, after decades during which the question of Nato membership remained an unmentionable political taboo, both countries applied to join the alliance in May.
There is a broad consensus that Sweden and Finland's entry will significantly boost the alliance's capabilities.
But the accession of the two countries requires unanimity among the alliance's 30 existing member-states, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stunned Europe by announcing that he planned to veto Sweden and Finland's application.
The Turkish leader claimed that the two northern European nations are not doing enough to crack down on groups operating in their countries and affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' party (PKK), a militia that has fought the Turkish state for decades and is designated as a terrorist organisation by both the European Union and the United States.
President Erdogan also complained about the existence of an informal embargo on arms sales to his country, allegedly due to concerns about the human rights situation in Turkey.
Since Mr Erdogan is famous both for making extensive demands and refusing to budge in negotiations, most governments doubted that the impasse could be resolved by the end of Nato's Madrid summit on Thursday (June 30).
But the logjam was removed due to the personal involvement of US President Joe Biden, who spoke to President Erdogan before the summit, and met him repeatedly on the margins of the official events in Madrid.
The Turks claim that all their demands were met. There will be no embargo on Swedish and Finnish arms sales; the two countries will ensure that their anti-terrorism laws are watertight, and all have pledged to exchange intelligence information about future terrorist threats.
The memorandum published as part of the agreement uses vaguer language to describe Turkey's concessions.
The document claims, for instance, that the Swedish and Finnish government have already adapted their criminal codes, implying that no further changes are required.
Nonetheless, Sweden and Finland have accepted that, when they become full Nato members, they will have to treat Turkey as an ally entitled to total assistance.
The question is whether the Turkish President obtained further concessions from the United States, perhaps in the shape of an agreement to sell F-16 fighter jets.
Mr Erdogan, who has long fought to clinch the deal, still accused the US of "stalling tactics" as he arrived for the Nato summit in Madrid.
Yet rumours are rife that US legislators may now relent and allow the sale of the fighter jets.
Either way, there is little doubt that the decision to admit Sweden and Finland reconfirms Nato's unity and acts as another political rebuff to Russia.
"We have always shown that whatever our differences, we can always sit down, find common ground and resolve any issues", said Nato chief Stoltenberg. Not the message Russia's President Putin hoped to hear.