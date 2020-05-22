Nato ambassadors to meet on US pull-out from Open Skies treaty

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Nato ambassadors are to hold an urgent meeting on Friday (May 22) to discuss US President Donald Trump's announcement he was pulling his country out of the Open Skies Treaty with Russia, a diplomat told AFP.

The planned meeting of the ambassadors making up the North Atlantic Council - the top political body guiding Nato - follows Trump's declaration on Thursday that the US would leave the pact effective in six months' time unless his administration deemed Russia had come back into line with it.

The meeting, to be held Friday afternoon Belgium time, was to analyse the consequences of Trump's announcement, the diplomat said.