Myanmar junta chief visits Moscow

MOSCOW (AFP) - Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow Tuesday (July 12), Russian media reported, as the US vowed to put pressure on his military regime over a 2021 coup.

Russia's embassy in Myanmar told the Interfax news agency that Senior General Hlaing was in Moscow on a "private" visit.

"He plans to take part in the opening of a Myanmar cultural centre," it said.

Russian state media reported the military chief was also due to meet officials from Moscow's space and nuclear agencies.

The announcement of the visit comes two days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to keep pressuring Myanmar's junta as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand.

Since seizing power in a coup February last year, Myanmar's military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters.