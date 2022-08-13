Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets are seized

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, Tass quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying Saturday (Aug 13).

"We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests," Mr Alexander Darchiev told Tass.

It was not immediately clear which assets he was referring to.

Mr Darchiev also said the US influence on Ukraine had increased to the degree that "Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, calling it a "special military operation".

