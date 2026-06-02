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Restorer Gianluca Galli works on the bull mosaic at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Milan.

Restoration work on Milan’s famous bull mosaic has been drawing some good-natured ribbing after it appears to have cost the beloved landmark its “lucky charm” testicles.

The beige and blue mosaic is embedded in the floor of the 19th-century Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Italy’s oldest active shopping arcade.

It has become popular among tourists for a tradition in which people spin their heel clockwise on the bull’s testicles three times. The act is supposed to bring good fortune and a return visit to those who partake in it.

But it has also resulted in a small crater forming on the spot.

Work to repair the small crater began last week, and local Milan councillor Marco Granelli said over the weekend that the mosaic had been “completely restored”.

But the bull that surfaced after the touch-up seemed to have lost its defining feature. As one of those who saw an image of it on social media put it: It had been “castrated”.

City officials clarified that the restoration had not, in fact, been completed.

The mosaic remains partially covered while newly laid stone settles, they said.

There has been no “disappearance”, they insisted — only an ongoing repair.

The council also noted that the pink marble used in the restoration is closer to the mosaic’s original design than the darker stone used in a previous 2017 repair.

The work is being carried out by artisan Gianluca Galli, who has been carefully replacing worn sections by hand at the historic arcade.

He told Italian media he was continuing his work under the watchful eye of officials, and had received no objections in person.

For now, officials say, the animal is intact. Italians, however, are eagerly waiting for the final tile to be laid.