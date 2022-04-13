Mariupol's tunnel warriors seek to slow Russian onslaught

PARIS (AFP) - As Russian forces close in on the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a small number of resistance fighters hope to slow them down using a tunnel system below a vast industrial site as their base.

Experts say the fall of the city, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable.

But holdouts in their underground bases hope to make conquering the Sea of Azov port as hard as possible for the attackers.

The urban landscape where the Ukrainian resistance plans to take on the invaders seems almost tailor-made for guerrilla warfare, with sprawling rail lines, warehouses, coal furnaces, factories, chimneys and tunnels.

The maze-like area is a metal works complex, Azovstal, owned by Metinvest, which is run by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

It has been the focus of urban fighting in Mariupol, just like the nearby Azovmash factory which makes rail components, cranes and other large metal structures.

"It's a city within a city," said Mr Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk region.

"There are several underground levels that date back to Soviet times which you can't bombard from above. You have to go underground to clean them out, and that will take time."

Entering the tunnels would be all but impossible for Russian troops, according to Mr Alexander Grinberg, analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

'Upper hand'

"They can try, but they'll be slaughtered because the defenders of the tunnel will absolutely have the tactical upper hand," he told Agence France-Presse.

Fighters have in the past used tunnel systems to great effect in their struggle against superior forces.

The Viet Cong made the vast Cu Chi tunnel system near Saigon a base for attacks against United States troops and Hamas has used tunnels in their fight against the Israeli army.

The Islamic State group's tunnel system in Mosul, Iraq, allowed its fighters to surprise American troops with sudden appearances seemingly out of nowhere.

But the most memorable example dates back to World War II and the battle of Stalingrad with its fierce fighting in the Red October industrial complex.

"The Soviets used underground passages, sewers and tunnels to get behind German lines," a French military source told AFP.