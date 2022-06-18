Macron's awkward moment with Zelensky becomes Internet meme

PARIS (AFP) - An awkward-looking exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that was captured on camera in Kyiv drew commentary and mockery online on Friday (June 17), with some seeing deep meaning behind the body language.

The image, taken by AFP photographer Ludovic Marin, appeared on newspaper frontpages and quickly became a meme on social media in Ukraine and beyond.

It was taken at the end of a joint news conference on Thursday where Zelensky appeared alongside Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Although it appears as if Macron is hugging a frosty Zelensky, who is not recipricating, Marin said the notoriously tactile French leader was instead saying something into his Ukrainian counterpart's ear.

"Why is Zelensky looking at us? I don't know," said Marin, who has been AFP's chief photographer covering Macron for five years.

"It's true that there's a difference in the way they look which is very striking.

"Obviously, everyone was trying to interpret the warmth between them after the exchanges that have taken place."

Just before this photo, Macron and Zelensky had shaken hands - in the manner of an arm wrestle.

They hugged when they first met at the Ukrainian presidency earlier in the day.