Macron greets visiting Saudi crown prince with long handshake

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (July 28) welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris with a long handshake, despite outrage from rights groups over their meeting.

Macron warmly greeted the kingdom's de-facto ruler ahead of a dinner, AFP TV pictures showed, defying objections from activists the talks are deeply inappropriate less than four years after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The prince, known as MBS, is making his first trip to Europe since the killing and also held talks in Greece earlier this week.

MBS, dressed in traditional Saudi robes, enjoyed a long handshake with Macron, with both men also joining their left hands in a warm four-handed gesture.

Macron then guided MBS up the steps on the red carpet into the Elysee Palace. Neither man made any comment but a statement is expected later from the Elysee after the talks.

The body language of the talks was always going to be closely watched after a fist-bump between US President Joe Biden and MBS earlier this month was seen as a symbol of his reintegration into the international community.

A UN report into the killing of Khashoggi on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul said there was reason to investigate the responsibility of the prince while US intelligence said he had sanctioned it, a claim the Saudis vehemently deny.

French opposition figures and human rights groups have criticised Macron's decision to invite to dinner at the Elysee Palace.

"The rehabilitation of the murderous prince will be justified in France as in the United States by arguments of realpolitik. But it's actually bargaining that predominates, let's face it," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Twitter ahead of Prince Mohammed's visit.

Macron, who last December became the first Western leader to visit Saudi Arabia since the Khashoggi affair, has dismissed criticism of his efforts to engage the crown prince by saying the kingdom was too important to be ignored.

The visit to Paris by the de facto Saudi ruler comes two weeks after he held talks in Saudi Arabia with US President Joe Biden.

The West is keen to reset relations with the Gulf Arab oil giant as it seeks to counter the rising regional influence of Iran, Russia and China.