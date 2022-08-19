Londoners wake to transit headaches as Tube strike hobbles city

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - London's subway network will largely grind to a halt on Friday (Aug 19) as workers go on strike, bringing more labour disruption to Britain's embattled transport system.

The one-day action falls between national rail strikes on Thursday and Saturday, and coincides with the start of a two-day walkout by bus drivers in west and south-west London.

Transport for London, which operates the subway, known as the Tube, asked commuters to avoid travel if possible.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Tube staffers are striking over "attacks to pensions and jobs."

Britain's rail industry has been hit particularly hard by labour tensions as spiralling inflation spurs demands for higher pay, even as the government presses companies to modernise and trim costs to reflect a drop in commuting following the coronavirus crisis.

The ability of many people to work from home may blunt the impact of the Tube strike, as it has previous transport walkouts this year.

There's been little sign of progress toward a resolution of the increasingly rancorous disputes, raising concern the off-again on-again work stoppages could drag on.

The RMT has accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of blocking a deal to resolve workers' issues. The Department for Transport disputed Mr Shapps' involvement, and said it's up to unions and employers to engage in "meaningful talks" to avoid damaging strike action.

"It's time to get off the picket lines and back around the negotiating table - the future of our railway depends on it," a spokesperson for the DfT said in an email.

Britain's labour unrest hasn't been confined to trains and buses. Dockworkers at Felixstowe, the largest container port, are staging an eight-day walkout beginning Sunday, while 115,000 Royal Mail Plc postal workers begin a series of strikes on Aug 26.

Barristers have staged walkouts in England and Wales and even nurses are planning to hold a strike vote.