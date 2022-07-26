Latest rail strike adds to Britain's summer of travel misery

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A national rail strike will disrupt travel across Britain on Wednesday (July 27), adding to a summer of transport turmoil that has seen airports slash flights, soaring temperatures melt roads and runways, and the port of Dover beset by hours-long border delays.

The walkout by 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers marks the fourth day of action by the labour group this summer and comes ahead of further Britain-wide strikes by the RMT and two other unions in the coming weeks.

With Dover facing another busy weekend as the end of the school year triggers the peak summer exodus, British Airways pilots pressing for a new pay deal and London Heathrow airport warning that a passenger cap could remain in place through next summer, there is little sign of relief for beleaguered travellers.

And while Britain may be the epicentre of the chaos, most of Europe is suffering, with Deutsche Lufthansa revealing that it will scrap almost all flights at its German hubs on Wednesday as ground staff walk out.

Here is the latest news on the strikes:

How long will the rail walkouts last?

RMT members will strike at 14 train operating companies for 24 hours from midnight. Their action at Network Rail, which owns tracks and stations, starts at 2am.

The walkout will shutter half of the British rail network completely, with only about 20 per cent of trains operating on what is left, limited mainly to intercity services and a smattering of commuter routes. Trains will cease running completely at 6.30pm.

Some operations will be affected from Tuesday evening and disruption could persist into Thursday morning as timetables return to normal.

A nationwide walkout by members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), which represents train drivers, is set to close swathes of the network on Saturday. And the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) on Monday called walkouts of thousands of station staff, operational, maintenance, supervisory and management employees at eight companies on Aug 18 and 20, when the RMT also plans to stage further action.

Is the Wednesday strike certain to go ahead?

A Network Rail spokesman said there are no specific negotiations with the RMT planned for Tuesday and that even if a deal was to be reached, staffing for Wednesday is already set - so disruption is inevitable.

Mr Mick Lynch, the union's general secretary, said in a statement that while it continues to talk with employers, "there remains a huge chasm between us".

That is despite an upbeat air around a possible settlement earlier this month, when Network Rail chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said he was "cautiously optimistic" and the RMT promised to present the outcome of "intense discussions" to members. That ultimately led nowhere and the labour group set this week's walkouts in motion.

Which companies are affected?

Workers at Network Rail and most train operating companies will be hit. The latter include long-distance specialists Avanti West Coast and LNER, which link London with Scotland, Great Western Railway, connecting the capital with southwest England and Wales, and nationwide service Cross Country.

The London Underground subway will also be impacted as Network Rail signallers strike on the Tube as well as on surface railways, while TSSA members are staging a separate walkout at Avanti West Coast.