Locals 'apprehensive' in Moscow-run Ukraine region

KHERSON, UKRAINE (AFP) - In Ukraine's only region fully controlled by Russian troops, Moscow-backed officials are pushing for formal annexation while those still living there say they are apprehensive about the future.

AFP journalists joined a press trip to the southern Kherson region organised by the Russian defence ministry, accompanied by troops in armoured vehicles.

Russian forces swiftly moved in from neighbouring Crimea - annexed by Moscow in 2014 - taking control of the region of Kherson and the main city of the same name in early March.

At the time, Ukrainian troops were focused on defending the capital Kyiv.

The area has been less ravaged by fighting than other parts of Ukraine.

In the city of Kherson there are no signs of damage and only a few Russian flags are flying. On roads into the city, there are a few charred military and armoured vehicles.

Sporadic volleys of artillery and air defence systems can be heard in the far distance from the frontline between Kherson and the Ukraine-controlled city of Mykolaiv around 60km to the north.

Since Kherson came under Moscow's control, information on what is happening there has largely come through the new authorities put in place by Russia.

While some posts on Telegram have reported that troops have dispersed protests against Moscow's control, Russia and its allies have sought to downplay any discontent.

'It is just war'

During a visit to a trolleybus depot in Kherson, a driver, Mr Alexander Loginov, 47, ventures to speak to AFP from the cabin of his vehicle.

"People are very apprehensive," he says, listing their concerns as "instability" and payment of salaries as "Ukrainian banks are closing".

"To be honest, it is just war," Mr Loginov adds, using a term Russia has outlawed on pain of a lengthy jail term, insisting its intervention be called a "special military operation".

"Many people don't yet understand what has happened."