Britain's railway workers to again go on strike on July 27 after rejecting pay offer

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain's railway workers will walk out for 24 hours on July 27 to protest against a "paltry" pay offer, a major union said on Wednesday (July 13).

It would be the second major strike of the summer.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said workers rejected the offer from Network Rail, which runs Britain's rail infrastructure.

It proposed a 4 per cent increase in the first year, followed by a possible 4 per cent in the second year, which was conditional on RMT members accepting new terms and conditions, the union said.

The RMT said it remained open to talks.

The threat of further disruption comes after rail travel across Britain was halted last month by a three-day rail strike, the biggest in more than three decades.

Other unions, including groups representing train drivers and maintenance workers, have also voted to authorise strikes, without setting dates.