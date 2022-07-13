Britain's railway workers to again go on strike on July 27 after rejecting pay offer

The threat of further disruption comes after rail travel across Britain was halted in June by a three-day rail strike. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
21 min ago

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain's railway workers will walk out for 24 hours on July 27 to protest against a "paltry" pay offer, a major union said on Wednesday (July 13).

It would be the second major strike of the summer.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said workers rejected the offer from Network Rail, which runs Britain's rail infrastructure.

It proposed a 4 per cent increase in the first year, followed by a possible 4 per cent in the second year, which was conditional on RMT members accepting new terms and conditions, the union said.

The RMT said it remained open to talks.

The threat of further disruption comes after rail travel across Britain was halted last month by a three-day rail strike, the biggest in more than three decades.

Other unions, including groups representing train drivers and maintenance workers, have also voted to authorise strikes, without setting dates.

More On This Topic
Strikes cripple Britain’s railways again, unions warn of more to come
We can't allow unions to win over rail strikes, says UK deputy prime minister

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top