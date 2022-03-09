Lacking oversight, Telegram thrives in Ukraine disinformation battle

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, an account on the Telegram messaging platform posing as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his armed forces to surrender.

The message was not authentic, with the real Mr Zelensky soon denying the claim on his official Telegram channel, but the incident highlighted a major problem: disinformation quickly spreads unchecked on the encrypted app.

The fake Zelensky account reached 20,000 followers on Telegram before it was shut down, a remedial action that experts say is all too rare.

For Ms Oleksandra Tsekhanovska, head of the Hybrid Warfare Analytical Group at the Kyiv-based Ukraine Crisis Media Centre, the effects are both near- and far-reaching.

"For Telegram, accountability has always been a problem, which is why it was so popular even before the full scale war with far-right extremists and terrorists from all over the world," she told AFP from her safe house outside the Ukrainian capital.

Telegram boasts 500 million users, who share information individually and in groups in relative security.

But Telegram's use as a one-way broadcast channel - which followers can join but not reply to - means content from inauthentic accounts can easily reach large, captive and eager audiences.

False news often spreads via public groups, or chats, with potentially fatal effects.

"Someone posing as a Ukrainian citizen just joins the chat and starts spreading misinformation, or gathers data, like the location of shelters," Ms Tsekhanovska said, noting how false messages have urged Ukrainians to turn off their phones at a specific time of night, citing cybersafety.

Such instructions could actually endanger people - citizens receive air strike warnings via smartphone alerts.

In addition, Telegram's architecture limits the ability to slow the spread of false information: the lack of a central public feed, and the fact that comments are easily disabled in channels, reduce the space for public pushback.

Although some channels have been removed, the curation process is considered opaque and insufficient by analysts.

Disinformation expert Emerson Brooking at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab said: "Back in the Wild West period of content moderation, like 2014 or 2015, maybe they could have gotten away with it, but it stands in marked contrast with how other companies run themselves today."

WhatsApp, a rival messaging platform, introduced some measures to counter disinformation when Covid-19 was first sweeping the world.

For example, WhatsApp restricted the number of times a user could forward something, and developed automated systems that detect and flag objectionable content.