Kremlin says Ukraine's EU candidacy is a 'domestic' European issue

Speaking of relations with the EU, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it would be "very difficult to spoil them further". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

MOSCOW (AFP) - The Kremlin said on Friday (June 24) the European Union's decision to grant pro-Western Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a military campaign, official EU candidate status was a "domestic" matter.

"These are domestic European affairs. It is very important for us that all these processes do not bring more problems to us and more problems in the relations of these countries with us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Speaking of Moscow's relations with the European Union, he said that it would be "very difficult to spoil them further".

Russia's relations with the West have been in tatters since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, triggering a barrage of sanctions.

Speaking of Moldova - which was also granted EU candidate status this week - Peskov said the ex-Soviet country "wants to become European more than the Europeans themselves".

"It seems to them that the more anti-Russian they seem, the more Europeans should like them," he added.

More On This Topic
EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic moment'
'Total consensus' in EU on making Ukraine candidate

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top