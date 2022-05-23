Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

KYIV (REUTERS) - A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday (May 23) for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s Feb 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, has pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian in the north-east Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb 28 after being ordered to shoot at him.

Judge Serhiy Agafonov said Shishimarin, carrying out a “criminal order” by a soldier of higher rank, had fired several shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon.

Shishimarin, wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, watched proceedings silently from a reinforced glass box in the courtroom and showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

The trial has huge symbolic significance for Ukraine, which has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the verdict. It has previously said that it has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits its ability to provide assistance.

It was a point that was reiterated on Monday before the verdict in Ukraine was announced.

The Kremlin had said it was concerned by Shishimarin's trial, adding that it could not defend his interests in person.

"Of course we are concerned about the fate of our citizen, but, I repeat, we do not have the capacity to protect his interests in person," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.