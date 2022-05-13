'Shot in the back': Russia accused of war crimes in Ukraine

STEPANKI, Ukraine (AFP) - Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating a series of war crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces, including the fatal shooting of two unarmed civilians outside Kyiv, officials said on Thursday (May 12).

CNN released on Thursday what it said was security camera footage showing two Ukrainian civilians shot in the back by Russian soldiers near a car dealership outside of Kyiv on March 16.

One man died on the spot, the other died shortly after.

Prosecutors are investigating the attack as a war crime, CNN reported.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

CNN said it had identified the victims. One was the owner of the vehicle dealership that was looted, whose family does not want to be named. The other was Leonid Oleksiyovych Plyats, a 68-year-old who worked as a guard there.

The video was verified by CNN, the broadcaster said, adding that it was compiled from a number of cameras around the property.

According to CNN, five Russian soldiers arrived at the car dealership and tried to break into the businesses - firing at locks and smashing glass.

As the owner approached with hands raised, they stopped him and appeared to search him for weapons. Plyats then arrived and was also frisked.

There seemed to be some conversation before the soldiers turned away and the two civilians began to walk back to their guard post, according to the CNN report. Then at least two of the soldiers came up behind the men and opened fire before the two men dropped to the ground.

In a separate incident, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP on Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an east Ukrainian village from a tank, killing several civilians.

The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside the regional capital Kharkiv, when occupying Russian forces opened fire on a house from a tank, killing two men and a woman, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Telegram.

Kharkiv police and witnesses said four people were killed and two wounded. The discrepancy could not be immediately explained.