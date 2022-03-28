Kremlin says Biden's remark on the end of Putin's rule is alarming

LONDON (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Monday (March 28) that US President Joe Biden's remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm, in a measured response to a public call from the United States for an end to Mr Putin's 22-year rule.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Mr Biden said on Saturday at the end of a speech to a crowd in Warsaw. He cast Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a battle in a much broader conflict between democracy and autocracy.

The White House tried to clarify Mr Biden's remarks and the US president said on Sunday he had not been publicly calling for regime change in Russia, which is the world's largest country by area and has more nuclear warheads than any other.

Asked about Mr Biden's comment, which received little coverage on Russian state television, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is a statement that is certainly alarming."

"We will continue to track the statements of the US president in the most attentive way," Mr Peskov told reporters.

Mr Putin has not commented publicly on Mr Biden's remark.

In his first live appearance since the remark, Mr Putin was shown on state television on Monday being briefed by Professor Alexander Sergeev, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, on the accumulation of carbon in molluscs and the use of artifical intelligence to decipher ancient Tibetan manuscripts.

Mr Putin has been Russia's paramount leader since Mr Boris Yeltsin resigned in 1999. Mr Dmitry Medvedev served as president from 2008 to 2012 while Mr Putin was prime minister before returning to the Kremlin.

Under constitutional changes approved in 2020, Mr Putin could seek election for two more 6-year terms as president, allowing him to stay in power until 2036.

The Kremlin says Mr Putin is a democratically elected leader and that it is for the Russian people, not Washington, to decide who leads their country.

But such a blunt remark from Mr Biden appeared to have breached the norms of US-Russian and even US-Soviet relations. No US leader has publicly called for the departure of any Kremlin chief for decades.

The remark looks likely to further fuel concerns among Mr Putin's closest circle that Washington wants him ousted and to impose its own views on Russia and the world.