Biden on Putin: 'For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power'

US President Joe Biden speaking during an event in Warsaw, on March 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
36 min ago

WARSAW (AFP) - US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir 
Putin “cannot remain in power” and called the conflict in Ukraine a “strategic failure” for Moscow in a major speech in Warsaw.

Biden compared Ukraine’s resistance against a Russian invasion to the anti-Soviet “battle for freedom” and said the world must prepare for a “long fight ahead”.

“We stand with you,” he told Ukrainians.

Addressing ordinary Russians, he said that they were “not our enemy” and urged them to blame Putin for the heavy economic sanctions imposed by the West.

He also warned Russia not to move on an “inch” of Nato territory, reiterating the “sacred obligation” of collective defence for alliance members.  

At the start of his address in the Polish capital’s Royal Castle, he echoed the words of late pope John Paul II telling Ukrainians: “Be not afraid.”

At the conclusion of his sweeping address, he said: “We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light."

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said, referring to Putin.

More On This Topic
Biden meets Ukrainian ministers for the first time since Russian invasion
Biden says Russia should be removed from G-20

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top