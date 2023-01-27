Putin blasts ‘neo-Nazis’ in Ukraine on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Kremlin says the US could end the conflict quickly but is instead "pumping weapons into Ukraine". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated a claim that “neo-Nazis” were operating in Ukraine – an allegation he has used to justify his military intervention there – on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies,” Mr Putin said. “This is evidenced by the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing and punitive actions organised by neo-Nazis in Ukraine. It is against that evil that our soldiers are bravely fighting.”

Earlier, the Kremlin said US President Joe Biden has the key to end the conflict in Ukraine by directing Kyiv, but Washington has so far not been willing to use it.

In a daily briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the US could end the conflict quickly if it wanted but is instead “pumping weapons into Ukraine”.

Moscow has in the past accused Ukraine of taking orders from Washington.

Russia says the US is prolonging the conflict by supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Washington says Moscow unleashed the war and it can only end if Russia withdraws its troops. AFP, REUTERS

More On This Topic
How Biden reluctantly agreed to send US tanks to Ukraine
Russia unleashes missiles, drones at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks, 11 dead

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top