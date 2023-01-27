Putin blasts ‘neo-Nazis’ in Ukraine on Holocaust Remembrance Day

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated a claim that “neo-Nazis” were operating in Ukraine – an allegation he has used to justify his military intervention there – on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies,” Mr Putin said. “This is evidenced by the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing and punitive actions organised by neo-Nazis in Ukraine. It is against that evil that our soldiers are bravely fighting.”

Earlier, the Kremlin said US President Joe Biden has the key to end the conflict in Ukraine by directing Kyiv, but Washington has so far not been willing to use it.

In a daily briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the US could end the conflict quickly if it wanted but is instead “pumping weapons into Ukraine”.

Moscow has in the past accused Ukraine of taking orders from Washington.

Russia says the US is prolonging the conflict by supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Washington says Moscow unleashed the war and it can only end if Russia withdraws its troops. AFP, REUTERS