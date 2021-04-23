Knifeman kills female police worker near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, 60km from Paris, on Friday (April 23), Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The victim died of her injuries, BFM TV and Europe 1 reported.

The attacker's motives were not immediately clear. The assailant was shot and overpowered by police officers. BFM TV reported that he was of Tunisian nationality and had been shot dead.

According to a spokesman for the French national police, the attacker cried "Allahu Akbar".

Mr Darmanin, along with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, were headed to the scene in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town.

The Versailles prosecutor was investigating, officials said.