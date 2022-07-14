Italy's government faces collapse as 5-Star shuns confidence vote

ROME (REUTERS) - Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday (July 14), party leader Giuseppe Conte said, in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star boycotts the vote in the Senate, while Mr Draghi himself said this week that he would not head an administration without Mr Conte's party on board.

The prime minister's office made no immediate comment on Wednesday.

The 5-Star decision plunges Italy into political uncertainty, risks undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, and could lead to early national elections in the autumn.

After a day of intense party discussions, Mr Conte announced late Wednesday that it would not support the confidence motion, saying the government should be doing more to tackle growing social problems in the euro zone's third largest economy.

"I have a strong fear that September will be a time when many families will face the terrible choice of paying their electricity bill or buying food," he said, referring to a sharp spike in energy costs.

He nonetheless left the door open for further discussions with Draghi on overcoming policy differences.

"We are absolutely willing to dialogue, to make our constructive contribution to the government, to Draghi, (but) we are not willing to write a blank cheque," he said.

The prime minister said on Tuesday that if 5-Star stopped backing the government it would be up to President Sergio Mattarella to decide what to do next.

However Mr Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, also said he would not be willing to lead a new government without 5-Star in the Cabinet.

Two coalition parties, the rightist League and centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said on Wednesday that early elections were the most likely outcome if the government imploded.

"If a coalition party doesn't back a government decree that's it, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections," said League leader Matteo Salvini.

A vote is due in the first half of 2023. Bringing forward the ballot to the autumn would be highly unusual in Italy because that is the time when governments traditionally draw up their budgets, which must be approved by the end of the year.