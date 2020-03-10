Coronavirus: Italy's death toll rises to 463, total number of confirmed cases hits 9,172

ROME (REUTERS) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 97 to 463, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday (March 9), a slower rate of increase than registered the day before.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, rose 24 per cent to 9,172, the largest daily increase in terms of absolute numbers since the contagion first came to light on Feb 21.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 724 had fully recovered, compared to 622 the day before. Some 733 people were in intensive care against a previous 650.

In the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 333 from 267, a local official said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Italy's top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

After a meeting between representatives from all Italian team sports federations, the National Olympic Committee (CONI) said in a statement the government should intensify its measures against the virus.

"Health protection is the top priority for everyone," the statement said.

The government had already ordered that all sporting events, including matches in the top-flight soccer league Serie A, must be played behind closed doors to avoid crowds of people that could boost the contagion.