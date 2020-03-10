Italy to approve some €10b in anti-coronavirus measures

ROME (REUTERS) - Italy's government will approve measures worth around €10 billion (S$16 billion) to counteract the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry minister said on Tuesday (March 10).

Mr Stefano Patuanelli told Radio Capital the measures would likely cause the budget deficit to rise to just under 3 per cent of national output this year.

A government source told Reuters on Monday the Treasury was considering lifting the budget deficit to 2.8 per cent of national output this year. It only announced last week that it planned to hike the deficit to 2.5 per cent from a previous goal of 2.2 per cent.

Mr Patuanelli said that the government would likely approve a first group of measures worth less than the targeted €10 billion and that more would then be added at a second stage.