Iran observes all US ships in Gulf region: Iran navy chief

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Iran observes all US ships in the Gulf region and has an archive of images of their daily movements, the head of Iran's navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said on Tuesday (July 23), according to the Young Journalists Club news site.

"We observe all enemy ships, particularly America, point-by-point from their origin until the moment they enter the region," Rear Adm Khanzadi said, noting that images were recorded using Iranian drones.

"We have complete images and a large archive of the daily and moment-by-moment traffic of the coalition forces and America."

Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.