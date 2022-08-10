In scorched UK, source of River Thames dries up

ASHTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - At the end of a dusty track in south-west England where the River Thames usually first emerges from the ground, there is currently scant sign of any moisture at all.

The driest start to a year in decades has shifted the source of this emblematic English river several miles downstream, leaving scorched earth and the occasional puddle where water once flowed.

It is a striking illustration of the parched conditions afflicting swathes of England, which have prompted a growing number of regional water restrictions and fears that an official drought will soon be declared.

"We haven't found the Thames yet," confided Michael Sanders, 62, on holiday with his wife in the area known as the official source of the river.

The couple were planning to walk some of the Thames Path that stretches along its entire winding course - once they can find the waterway's new starting point.

"It's completely dried up," the IT worker from northern England told AFP in the village of Ashton Keynes, a few miles from the source, noting it had been replaced by "the odd puddle, the odd muddy bit".

"So hopefully downstream we'll find the Thames, but at the moment it's gone."

The river begins from a underground spring in this picturesque region at the foot of the Cotswolds hills, not far from Wales, before meandering for 350km to the North Sea.

Along the way it helps supply freshwater to millions of homes, including those in the British capital London.

'So arid'

Following months of minimal rainfall, including the driest July in England since the 1930s, the country's famously lush countryside has gone from shades of green to yellow.

"It was like walking across the savannah in Africa, because it's so arid and so dry," exclaimed David Gibbons.

The 60-year-old retiree has been walking the length of the Thames Path in the opposite direction from Sanders - from estuary to source - with his wife and friends.

As the group reached their final destination, in a rural area of narrow country roads dotted with stone-built houses, Gibbons recounted the range of wildlife they had encountered on their journey.

The Thames, which becomes a navigable strategic and industrial artery as it passes through London and its immediate surroundings, is typically far more idyllic upstream and a haven for birdwatching and boating.

However, as they neared the source, things changed.

"In this last two or three days, (there's been) no wildlife, because there's no water," Gibbons said.

"I think water stopped probably 10 miles (16km) away from here; there's one or two puddles," he added from picturesque Ashton Keynes.

Andrew Jack, a 47-year-old local government worker who lives about 15km from the village, said locals had "never seen it as dry and as empty as this".