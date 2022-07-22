Britain is melting

The country is fundamentally unprepared to deal with the heat.

Moya Lothian-McLean
A woman walks past a newspaper headline highlighting the extreme heat in London, on July 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
57 min ago
(NYTIMES) - Britain's chickens have come home to roast. A dependably temperate climate has this week given way to extreme heat. "HOTTER THAN THE SAHARA," bellowed the front page of the aptly titled tabloid The Sun on Monday.

Worryingly, it proved to be a rare instance of accuracy from the paper. By mid-afternoon that day, British meteorologists confirmed that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had all experienced the highest temperatures of the year so far. Wales went one scarier, breaking its record for the hottest day not once but twice.

