Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned

LONDON – Crowds from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in London where Charles III will be crowned king in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II when she died last September.

At 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including United States First Lady Jill Biden, and millions more on television, King Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey – which has staged all the coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

His second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, 75, will also be crowned queen consort during the two-hour ceremony, which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.

With Britain struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, the royal family still provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies and the street parties,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“It is a proud expression of our history, culture and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country, and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.”

Despite Mr Sunak’s enthusiasm, the coronation is taking place amid a cost-of-living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy.

Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but will still aim to be spectacular.

It will feature an array of historical regalia, from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.

By early morning, tens of thousands had begun massing along The Mall, the grand boulevard leading up to Buckingham Palace, with the crowd more than 20 people deep in some places, as troops in ceremonial uniforms and marching bands went past.