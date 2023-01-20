IAEA head worries world getting complacent about Ukraine nuclear plant

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

LONDON - The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Thursday he worried the world was becoming complacent about the considerable dangers posed by the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia atomic plant in Ukraine.

Russian forces captured the plant, Europe’s largest, in March and it has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

Mr Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is working to set up a safe zone around the facility.

Mr Grossi, speaking to reporters in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said a nuclear accident could happen any day and reiterated the situation at the plant was very precarious.

“I worry that this is becoming routine, that people may believe that nothing has happened so far, so is the director general of the IAEA crying wolf?“ he said, when addressing reporters during a visit to Ukraine.

“It (an accident) can happen any time and my duty is to do everything I can to prevent that from happening.”

The IAEA says it has a permanent presence of up to four experts at Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Grossi spoke before travelling to Moscow for talks with Russian officials. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Deal on safe zone for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant getting harder, says IAEA watchdog
Russian troops launch 'local offensive' in southern Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top