'I can breathe': Ukraine women and children flee Russian troops

PECHENIGY, UKRAINE (AFP) - The hordes of exhausted people hurrying through the east Ukraine checkpoint towards Red Cross buses were women, children and the elderly, desperate to flee the horrors of life in Russian-controlled territory.

They were crying or had lined faces and harrowed eyes, a testimony to the living hell they had endured in east Ukraine after Russia's invasion in late February.

"I can breathe more easily now," Ms Anna, a teacher who fled with her children aged 13 and 11, told AFP, declining to give her surname as she crossed the checkpoint.

But she was grieving for what she left behind. As part of the deal with Russian forces to let Ukrainians out, men under 60 were obliged to remain behind - including Ms Anna's husband.

"It was the only solution with the children," she said, wiping her tears.

A steady flow of mini buses and cars delivered some 1,350 people and their luggage on Monday (May 30) to land held by Ukrainian forces.

The convoy, carrying children with soft toys and women saddled with luggage, crossed a dam cutting through a reservoir that serves as the demarcation line between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The evacuees recounted horrifying stories of life under Russian occupation. The women were hesitant to give their full names, fearing their husbands could be punished for their testimony.

Ms Oksana said she was "relieved" to have escaped. She brought with her two dogs "who are part of the family," but her husband was left behind.

"There were explosions all along the road. We couldn't get away," she said, explaining that she was at her countryside holiday cottage when the war erupted.

"Then the Russian tanks with the Z-symbols came through," she said, referring to a symbol Russia uses for what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Their arrival, she said, meant she was unable to return to her home in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which was shelled incessantly but fended off Russian efforts to capture it.

Ms Tetyana, a 19-year-old student said she was happy to back in her "native Ukraine" after three months of living in "the Russian world".

The term, often repeated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is used to refer to regions the Kremlin believes fall under sphere its of influence.