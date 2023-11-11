Huge crowds expected at London pro-Palestinian rally, police gear for trouble

LONDON - Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday, a rally Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticised as disrespectful amid concerns it could spark violence on the day of remembrance for war veterans.

The "National March for Palestine" is the fourth to be staged in the British capital since the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, but ministers have said it should to be cancelled as it coincides with Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War One, and commemorations for those killed in military action.

Police have said they will have almost 2,000 officers on duty, vowing to crack down on any disorder caused either by those involved in the march or a counter-protest by opposing right-wing groups and veterans.

"I do believe if the groups come together, there will be serious disorder," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the officer in charge.

"The policing operation this weekend is huge," he told reporters, saying it would be "challenging and tense".

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments, including Britain's, and many citizens over the Hamas attacks. But the Israeli response has also prompted anger, with weekly protests in London demanding a ceasefire.

Organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign have said Saturday's march will steer clear of the Cenotaph war memorial near Sunak's Downing Street office, and will conclude at the US embassy about two miles away.

Police have said they would impose an exclusion zone around areas connected to remembrance events, while an unprecedented 24-hour police guard at the Cenotaph has been in place since Thursday.

"We could have one of the biggest marches in British political history potentially, but I would confidently say hundreds of thousands will be attending," Mr Ben Jamal, the PCS Director, told Reuters.

"Politicians can only ignore significant bodies of public opinion for so long."