How Europe is starting to impose vaccine-differentiated measures amid new Covid-19 wave

As temperatures fall and coronavirus cases spike across Europe, some countries are introducing increasingly targeted curbs against the unvaccinated. Steps include lockdowns, booster shots for older people and proof of negative test results to enter public places.

Germany puts restrictions on the unvaccinated to stem Covid-19 surge

Germany is applying pressure on citizens to get Covid-19 shots, announcing plans to restrict many leisure activities for the unvaccinated in almost the entire country.

Chancellor Angela Merkel presented a catalogue of measures on Thursday (Nov 18) that will allow access to restaurants, bars and public events in areas with high hospitalisation rates only for people who are vaccinated or have recovered.

Greece imposes further Covid-19 restrictions on unvaccinated

Greece joined several other European countries on Thursday (Nov 18) in imposing more restrictions on those unvaccinated against Covid-19 following a surge in infections in recent weeks.

From next Monday, unvaccinated people will be barred from indoor spaces including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms, even if they test negative for Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Czech Republic imposes new Covid-19 measures as infections soar

The Czech government on Thursday (Nov 18) announced that it would introduce new measures to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections.

Starting Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants and hotels as well as other services. A negative Covid-19 test result will no longer suffice.

Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated starting on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday (Nov 14) that a nationwide lockdown would begin on Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have not recently recovered from the coronavirus, as the European Union member fights a record surge in cases.

Around 65 per cent of Austria's almost nine million people are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67 per cent, while daily increases in infections have hit records this week.

Denmark brings Covid-19 curbs back after just two months

Denmark will reintroduce a health pass because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday (Nov 8), less than two months after scrapping controls.

The Epidemic Commission has recommended the government classify the coronavirus as a "socially threatening disease" and reimpose the pass, Ms Frederiksen told journalists.

