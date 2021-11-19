Czech Republic imposes new Covid-19 measures as infections soar

PRAGUE (AFP) - The Czech government on Thursday (Nov 18) announced that it would introduce new measures to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections.

Starting Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants and hotels as well as other services. A negative Covid-19 test result will no longer suffice.

"We were inspired by the Bavarian model, whose basis is that only the vaccinated or those who have had Covid-19 can have access to services, hotels and gatherings," outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech explained that "the main goal of these measures is to motivate people to get vaccinated".

The government plans to meet on Friday to hammer out the details of the new rules, which will also include regular Covid-19 testing at schools and workplaces for those who are not vaccinated.

This week, the European Union member saw its highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 22,470 new cases on Tuesday.

Mr Petr Fiala, whom the Czech president has named to form a new government, said that the No. 1 priority of his administration will be to fight Covid-19.

The coronavirus has killed 31,769 people in the country of 10.7 million.