'Hero' Greek diplomat describes Mariupol horror after escape

ATHENS (AFP) - A Greek diplomat who remained in the besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol during the bombardment said on Sunday (March 20) the destruction would rank alongside Stalingrad and Aleppo.

Speaking after flying back to Athens, where he has been hailed a hero, Greek Consul General in Mariupol, Mr Manolis Androulakis called on people to "unite their voices to ask for a truce, a ceasefire".

"Mariupol will be included in a list of cities in the world that were completely destroyed by the war, such as Guernica, Stalingrad, Grozny, Aleppo," Androulakis, told reporters at the airport.

The diplomat, who has been hailed a hero in Greece, organised many successful evacuations of Greek expatriates before finally leaving on Tuesday.

"We tried to save as many expatriates as we could," Mr Androulakis said, adding that the "heroes are the people who stayed there and will try to make their lives from scratch".

"Right now, civilians are hit blindly and helplessly", he said revealing that he witnessed scattered human limbs in the city.