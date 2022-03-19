Shattered buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, the front line of Ukraine's war

MARIUPOL (REUTERS) - In Mariupol daily life is a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid the rubble that lies everywhere.

Uncollected corpses wrapped in blankets, coats or any available covering lie in courtyards cleared of debris. Those killed are often buried in common graves.

All around are the blackened shells of the sprawling tower blocks typical of Soviet-era dwellings. Twisted metal on balconies, shattered windows, woods, metal and other wreckage scattered between buildings and in streets.

Some 400,000 people have been trapped in the strategic port city on the Sea of Azov for more than two weeks, sheltering from heavy bombardment that has severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water, according to local authorities.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday (March 18) that its forces were "tightening the noose" around Mariupol and that fighting had reached the city centre.

With no running water or heating, women crouch around make-shift barbecues to cook whatever food they can find. As spring approaches, there is no longer any snow to melt for drinking water.

Residents say no one expected this in post-Soviet Ukraine - an unrelenting onslaught from what was once thought of as a "fraternal" Russia - though some have lived through other upheavals that jolted the country back under Soviet rule.

"She had a Russian passport, Russian citizenship, lots of medals," said a downcast Alexander, 57, gesturing towards the place in the open where the body of his wife's mother lies for now.

"My mother-in-law was born in 1936. She survived through the siege of Leningrad," he said, referring to the 900-day Nazi encirclement of the city now known as St Petersburg. "She was an honoured worker of fish farming in the Russian Federation. So that is where she is."

Officials in Mariupol say 2,500 people have died since Russian forces poured across the Ukrainian border on Feb 24.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday that around 35,000 had managed to leave the city in recent days, many on foot or in convoys of private cars during the rare moments when Russian shelling subsides.

Those left occasionally verge on despair - the cold and the anxiety taking their toll.

"I feel terrible. I don't want to blame anyone, but I'm disgusted and scared. And I'm cold," said one woman, Olga, who wore a pink hat under a hoodie and a big coat. "I just don't have any words. I wasn't ready for my life to become like this."