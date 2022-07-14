Heatwaves across Europe show dangers of weakening climate goals

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - Southern France was slammed by a heatwave so intense in June that Ms Celine Imart was forced to harvest rapeseed in the middle of the night to avoid searing hot tractors from sparking fires in her fields.

Farmers elsewhere had reported crackling dry crops spontaneously catching fire after coming into contact with the heat from harvesters.

Record-high temperatures had brought the earliest-ever heatwave across large sections of France, as well as to Spain and parts of Italy.

For Ms Imart, a 39-year-old sixth-generation farmer near Toulouse, the dry weather so early in the year meant the harvest of durum-wheat, the variety used to make pasta, was finished two weeks earlier than usual and yielded 30 per cent below normal.

"From one day to another, it passed from too much rain to too dry," Ms Imart said, adding that the phenomenon accelerated the development of crops. "We see it in our farm - the time of the harvest is earlier and earlier each year, advancing all the time."

Now, Europe is bracing for a new heatwave, with temperatures in parts of France flirting with 40 deg C this week and next.

In London the thermometer may hit 35 deg C next week and may go even higher elsewhere in southern England. Seville, in the south of Spain, is expected to touch highs of about 45 deg C this week.

Waves of blistering heat and severe droughts are emerging as weather phenomena - made worse by global warming - that will overwhelm large swathes of Europe this summer.

Spain and Portugal are suffering the driest conditions in more than a millennium; Italy's longest river Po is at its lowest level in 70 years, while sections of the Rhine River, western Europe's most important waterway, haven't been this low at this time of year in at least 15 years.

Crops are wilting and power plants are being forced to shut down, threatening an inflation-weary region with a further boost in food and energy prices.

As European governments facing reduced Russian gas supplies bolster energy stockpiles by burning more coal, planning new liquefied natural gas terminals and extending gas pipeline networks - effectively backpedalling on decarbonisation - the extreme weather is a grim reminder of the dangers of delaying climate action. It shows that efforts to hang on to the status quo are not an option.

"We have followed a rationale in the fight against climate change which is that we will always find ways to keep going with business as usual and that the global economy doesn't need to change," said Ms Olivia Lazard, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe focusing on the geopolitics of climate.

"Year 2022 is the year when this myth is debunked because we're going to face so many compound shocks."