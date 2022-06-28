EU countries seek deals on laws to fight climate change

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Union countries will attempt to strike deals on a raft of new climate change policies this week, including tougher targets to expand renewable energy and a 2035 end to the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars.

Taken together, the laws are designed to deliver the 27-country bloc's target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030.

Brussels is touting the proposals as essential for replacing Russian fossil fuels with locally produced green energy. But with countries facing soaring inflation, draft agreements show some may be weaker than the European Commission's proposals.

What ministers agree will set their position for upcoming negotiations with the EU Parliament to agree the final laws.

Renewables, energy savings

Energy ministers on Monday (June 27) agreed laws on more ambitious targets to expand renewable energy and save more power.

Ministers backed targets proposed by Brussels last year to derive 40 per cent of energy from renewable sources and cut consumption by 9 per cent against expected levels by 2030.

Brussels proposed even more ambitious targets last month to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels, but ministers approved the original proposals and plan to consider the upgraded versions in later negotiations.

Countries weakened other elements of the proposals, however, for example by delaying to 2035 from 2030 a proposed deadline for half of hydrogen used by industry to come from renewable sources, and making curbs on primary energy consumption voluntary, rather than binding.

Carbon market overhaul

Environment ministers take up the negotiations on Tuesday (June 28).

Their biggest task is to agree an upgrade of the EU's carbon market, its main emissions-cutting policy, which forces industry and power plants to buy CO2 permits when they pollute.

Countries plan to accept core elements of the Commission's proposal - to speed up the reduction of the supply of permits each year and phase out free CO2 permits for industries by 2035, according to a draft agreement.

They may also back plans to add shipping to the scheme - albeit in 2027, a year later than Brussels proposed - and make it easier for the EU to intervene in response to CO2 price spikes.