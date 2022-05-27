Hamas challenges Israel over nationalist flag march in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - The Islamist Hamas group that runs the Gaza Strip is looking to impose new red lines in Jerusalem, epicentre of the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, even if that risks provoking another war.

For years, flag-waving Israeli nationalists have staged an annual march through Jerusalem to celebrate Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war.

The procession through the narrow streets of the Muslim quarter was always controversial, but legal efforts to ban the event failed, with supporters arguing that it was a legitimate festival marking an extraordinary moment in Jewish history.

Hamas significantly raised the stakes last year, firing rockets into Israel minutes after the 2021 march kicked off, triggering an 11-day war.

Leaders of the group say they are ready for renewed violence on Sunday if the Israeli government does not keep this year's march out of Muslim neighbourhoods.

"They can avoid a war and escalation if they stop this mad (march)," Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told Reuters in Gaza this week.

For many Palestinians, the march is a blatant provocation and a gross violation of one of the few places in the city, increasingly hemmed in by Jewish development and settlement, which retains a strong Arab flavour.

For Hamas, it is also a religious affront, given the Old City is home to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, which Jews also revere as the Temple Mount - a vestige of their faith's two ancient temples.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has defended a decision by security officials to let Sunday's procession enter Damascus Gate and pass through the Muslim quarter.

Some members of his coalition have urged him to rethink the route and suggested there might be a last-minute change of heart.

However, a senior Western diplomatic source doubted that Mr Bennett would bow to Hamas's demand.

"He has only been in office for a year and it would make him look weak," said the diplomat, who declined to be named.

Funerals and riots

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as a capital of their future state. Hamas sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.

"For Israel, Jerusalem is off the table, for the Palestinians it is the table. It is their Alamo," said Mr Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli lawyer and campaigner for Palestinian rights in East Jerusalem.

Tensions have been rising in the city for weeks.