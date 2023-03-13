Governments to vet crucial UN climate science report

PARIS – Diplomats from nearly 200 nations and top climate scientists begin a week-long huddle in Switzerland on Monday to distil nearly a decade of published science into a 20-odd-page warning about the existential danger of global warming, and what to do about it.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s synthesis report – to be released on March 20 – will detail observed and projected changes in Earth’s climate system; past and future impacts such as devastating heatwaves, flooding and rising seas; and ways to halt the carbon pollution pushing earth towards an unliveable state.

“It’s a massive moment, seven years since the Paris Agreement and nine years since the last IPCC assessment report,” Greenpeace Nordic senior policy adviser Kaisa Kosonen, an official observer at IPCC meetings, told AFP.

Since its creation in 1988, the IPCC – an intergovernmental body staffed by hundreds of volunteer scientists – has released six, three-part assessments, the most recent in 2021 to 2022.

“It is scientists telling governments how they are doing during these crucial defining years,” Kosonen said.

The report card is not good: Global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to grow, even as science has cautioned that deadly consequences are coming sooner and at lower levels of warming than previously thought.

Since the late 19th century, Earth’s average surface temperature has risen more than 1.1 deg C, enough to amplify a crescendo of weather catastrophes on every continent.

Carbon budgets

Under the 2015 Paris treaty, nations promised to collectively cap the rise at “well below” 2 deg C, and at 1.5 deg C if possible.

An IPCC special report in 2018 made it alarmingly clear that the more ambitious aspirational goal – since adopted by governments and business as a hard target – was a better bet for a climate-safe world.

But an already narrow pathway has become a tightrope: Humanity’s “carbon budget” for staying under the 1.5 deg C barrier is less than 300 billion tonnes of CO2, barely seven times of current yearly emissions, according to the IPCC.

Two other special reports – one on oceans and earth’s frozen zones, the other on forests and land use – will also be covered in the summary for policymakers under review in Interlaken.

“The synthesis report matters because it will be the last IPCC product for some years, and one of the major sources of knowledge to be considered in the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement,” Dr Oliver Geden, one of the report’s lead authors and a senior fellow at the German Institute for International Security Affairs, told AFP.

Unveiled ahead of COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai in December, the global stocktake will confront nations with the deep inadequacy of their Paris pledges to cut emissions, which would allow global temperatures to rise 2.8 deg C above the pre-industrial benchmark.

Among the IPCC findings that could be highlighted in the synthesis report is the looming threat of deadly heat.