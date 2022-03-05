Global news media on defensive after Putin signs 'fake news' law

LONDON/LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Global news media said they were suspending reporting in Russia to protect their journalists after a new law that threatened jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news".

Britain's BBC said on Friday (March 4) it had temporarily halted reporting in Russia, and by the end of the day, the Canadian Broadcasting Company and Bloomberg News said their journalists were also stopping work. CNN and CBS News said they would stop broadcasting in Russia, and other outlets removed Russian-based journalists' bylines as they assessed the situation.

With Russia's attack on Ukraine drawing almost universal condemnation, Moscow has sought to hit back in the information war. Its communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked Meta Platform's Facebook, citing 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media. TASS news agency reported that Russia also restricted access to Twitter.

Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the spread of "fake" information an offence punishable with fines or jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the media companies' moves to suspend reporting.

News executives said the new law would hamper independent reporting and imperil journalists, and that their organisations must balance the obligation to audiences to report the news with protecting journalists against retaliation.

"The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait wrote in a message to his staff. "We will not do that to our reporters."

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the new legislation appeared to criminalise the process of independent journalism.

"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he said in a statement.

He added that the BBC News Service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia. Jonathan Munro, an interim director of BBC News, said the corporation was not "pulling out" journalists from Moscow but assessing the impact of the new law.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, the country's public broadcaster, said it had temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia so it could seek clarity on the new law.

US television newscaster ABC News said it would pause broadcasting from Russia as it assessed the situation. The Washington Post, Dow Jones and Reuters said they were evaluating the new media law and the situation.

"Our top priorities are the safety of our employees and covering this important story fairly and fully," said Dow Jones spokesperson Steve Severinghaus. "Being in Moscow, freely able to talk to officials and capture the mood, is key to that mission."