Gibraltar gets over 60 bids for seized Russian superyacht

GIBRALTAR (AFP) - Gibraltar has received dozens of bids after putting a Russian oligarch's seized superyacht up for auction, a court in the British enclave said on Tuesday (Aug 23).

"Sixty-three bids have been received," billionaire businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky's luxury vessel, the court said in a statement.

Bidding is now closed.

The winner will be selected by the enclave's Admiralty Marshall.

The transaction is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the sale value will be disclosed.

The auction does not include an estimated €150,000 (S$200,000) worth of wine and other bottles which were aboard the yacht when it was seized.

A Gibraltar court ordered the sale of the superyacht, which was seized in March under sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Authorities in the tiny British enclave on the southern tip of Spain impounded the 72m-long vessel My Axioma following a complaint filed by US bank JP Morgan.

In December 2021, the lender granted a loan of €20.5 million to a company registered in the British Virgin Islands whose shareholders included a Cypriot firm owned by Pumpyansky.