Germany to pass immigration reform law this week

BERLIN - Germany is set to pass a law this week that will make it easier for skilled workers, especially from outside the European Union, to immigrate to the country.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition parties said the government came to agreement on the new law on Monday.

Ms Katja Mast from the Social Democratic Party, which governs alongside the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, said the long-overdue reforms would modernise Germany’s immigration policies.

“And we will achieve that this week,” she said at a media briefing alongside FDP members Johannes Vogel and Greens member Irene Mihalic.

With the law, Europe’s largest economy hopes to combat a labour shortage. According to the Labour Ministry, the number of job vacancies in 2022 was at a record high of nearly 2 million.

According to the draft legislation unveiled by the government at the end of March, the reform could increase the number of workers from countries outside the EU by 60,000 people a year.

It offers foreign workers three pathways to enter the country, including a new “opportunity card” for people who do not have a job offer but have the potential to find work.

The opportunity card follows a points-based system that takes into account qualifications, language skills, professional experience, links to Germany and age. REUTERS