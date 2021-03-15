Germany, France, Italy halt use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines over reported blood clot risks

BERLIN (AFP) - Major European countries Germany, France and Italy on Monday (March 15) announced they are halting the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe.

The German health ministry said that a closer look was necessary.

"After new reports of thromboses of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary," said the German health ministry, referring to a recommendation by the country's vaccine authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

"The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine," it added.

Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the vaccine's use in France was suspended pending a decision on its safety by the EMA.

“The decision has been made... to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, hoping that we can resume it quickly if the judgement of the EMA allows it,” Macron said at a press conference, adding that an announcement by the EMA was expected on Tuesday (March 16) afternoon.

Italy’s medicines agency also said on Monday it had joined other European nations in blocking the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots.

“AIFA has decided to extend the ban on the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine throughout Italy as a precautionary and temporary measure pending European Medicines Agency (EMA) rulings,” said the regulators.

Several other European countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands, have suspended use of the shots, which were jointly developed with the University of Oxford.

Both the British-Swedish company and Oxford have said there was no link between their vaccine and blood clotting.

AstraZeneca had said the 15 incidences of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine was "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population".

The vaccine has been widely used in Britain's inoculation campaign, but in the European Union, a roll-out using the jabs has been slowed down by delivery problems.