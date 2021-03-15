Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

In a file photo from Feb 12, 2021, a healthcare worker gets AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at the GGD Haaglanden, in The Hague.
  • Updated
    32 min ago
  • Published
    36 min ago

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - The Netherlands will suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine until at least March 29 as a precaution, the Dutch government said on Sunday (March 14).

The move, which follows a similar decision by Ireland earlier in the day, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side effects, the government said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

