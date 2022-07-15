Germany earmarks additional $3.4 billion this year for Ukraine refugee relief

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany is earmarking an additional 2.4 billion euros (S$3.4 billion) this year to cover the financial expenses of caring for Ukrainian refugees in the country, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil was quoted as saying by RND newspaper group.

Mr Heil said that around 800,000 people from Ukraine have sought refuge in Germany so far, of which 30 per cent are under the age of 14.

Germany's Labour Office last month reported rising unemployment figures as Ukrainian refugees are registering with the office in search of work.

Some 360,000 Ukrainians have registered at Germany's welfare system so far, of which 260,000 are employable job seekers, Mr Heil said.

"It is now a matter of putting these at work," he added.

More than 9 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, the United Nations Refugee Agency said on Wednesday (July 13).

