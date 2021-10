ROME (AFP) - Group of 20 (G-20) leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15 per cent corporate tax, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday (Oct 30), hailing it as a "historic" step.

"Today, every G-20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation," she said.